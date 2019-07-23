Mumbai may get 13 new pay-and-park spots near Central Railway stations

Central Railway (CR) has identified 13 new locations in the city to be used as pay-and-park spaces for commuters. The railways’ initiative comes close on the heels of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) implementing heavy penalties on motorists parking within 500m of public parking lots.

“New locations have been identified for pay-and-park. In 2018, there were 35 locations and this year, 13 new locations have been identified. We aim to make a revenue of ₹6 crore from the pay-and-park service. Last year the revenue was ₹4.35 crore,” said Robin Kalia, divisional commercial manager (works), CR.

The stations at which these spaces have been marked out include Byculla (east); Ambernath; platforms 1 and 2 at Kalyan; Bhandup; Dombivli; Igatpuri; Vasind; Nilje; P’D Mello Road entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), outside platform number 18; old building of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT); Thane (West), among others.

Tenders for the pay- and-park spots at Byculla and Kalyan stations will be floated in August.

The railways charges motorists for parking based on the category of a station, determined by the number of daily passengers there. For example, the tariff at Thane station for parking up to two hours is ₹5 for a cycle, ₹10 for two-wheelers and ₹20 for cars, while the monthly charges are ₹200, ₹400 and ₹900 respectively.

Similarly, while the daily and monthly parking charges at LTT for cycles, bikes and cars follow the same rates, autorickshaws are also allotted parking spaces at ₹15 for two hours and ₹600 for a month.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 00:31 IST