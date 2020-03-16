e-paper
Mumbai-Nagpur corridor: 60% target for December

Mumbai-Nagpur corridor: 60% target for December

mumbai Updated: Mar 16, 2020 00:08 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is aiming to complete 60% of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg or prosperity corridor, which will reduce the travel time between the two cities to eight hours from the current 16-hour drive, in the next nine months. According to senior MSRDC officials, around 30% of the works have been completed as of now.

According to data released by MSRDC, of the total 1,699 structures along the 701-km expressway that include bridges, flyovers, rail overbridges, tunnels and interchanges, 662 have been completed and 461 are in progress.

It also said 31 of the 65 major bridges and three of the eight rail overbridges are currently under construction. Further, 134 of the 274 minor bridges have been completed while 45 are in progress.

MSRDC aims to complete a major portion between Mumbai and Igatpuri by December 2020.

A senior official from MSRDC said the agency might also consider opening the stretch for traffic. “The portion between Igatpuri and Mumbai is a hilly terrain. We are looking to complete it by June 2021. However, we might consider opening the expressway for traffic so that the revenue starts coming in,” the official said.

