Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police arrest history-sheeter for running illegal pay-and-park racket near Dindoshi court

Mumbai Police arrest history-sheeter for running illegal pay-and-park racket near Dindoshi court

mumbai Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:41 IST
Suraj Ojha
Kurar police arrested a man with criminal antecedents for allegedly running an illegal pay-and-park racket near Dindoshi court on Thursday. The accused threatened a businessman who refused to pay the accused ₹100 as parking charges for the day.

The arrested accused has been identified Gabbar Ahmed Idris alias Mohammad Arif, 30. Kurar police are also looking for two other accused identified as Irfan alias Batla, 25, and Sabir Sayyer, 30. According to the complaint by Attar Rabbani, 45, a cloth merchant from Malad (East), when he refused to pay Idris, the accused threw a stone at him which hit his vehicle’s windshield and broke the glass.

Rabbani told police that on Thursday around 5pm, he found a free space at Rani Sati Marg and parked his car. Idris immediately approached him and demanded ₹100 as parking fee.

“When Rabbani refused to pay the fee, the accused got angry, abused and threatened to kill him,” said a Kurar police officer.

Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector from Kurar police station, said, “Following his complaint, we registered a case for running an illegal pay-and-park racket and demanding money from vehicle owners. We have arrested one accused and are investigating the case.”

Police have booked Idris under section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of other), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Kurar police, there are 12 cases of attempted dacoity, theft and a narcotics possession registered against Idris at Kurar police station and three cases of house-breaking and theft registered against him at Dindoshi police station.

