Mumbai Police constable who defeated Covid-19 says pranayam, strong willpower helped him recover

mumbai

Updated: May 13, 2020 00:43 IST

Constable Dinesh Rane, attached to the crime branch said that his strong willpower as well as the practice of pranayam – a form of breathing exercise in yoga – helped him defeat Covid-19 within two weeks. On Monday, after he was discharged from the hospital, the 46-year-old Gorai resident was welcomed by his colleagues and family with a thunderous applause.

On April 23, Rane developed fever and cough, which were not cured despite taking medicines. So he went for a test on April 26 and the results came positive for Covid-19 two days later, following which he was admitted to Apex Hospital on the same day. It is not established yet how Rane got infected. During his stay in the hospital, his family, friends and colleagues kept him motivated. Fortunately, the constable does not have comorbidities.

“I want to tell my colleagues and others who are battling the disease that they should not panic and keep a strong willpower and they will definitely get cured,” he said, adding that he would consume warm water and gargle with salt water everyday while at the hospital.

Until Monday, more than 1,000 personnel of the state police department were tested positive for Covid-19, of who 900 are constables. Rane is among the 113 personnel who have recovered so far. The police department has also lost seven of its personnel to the virus.

2 lakh labourers on ‘waiting list’ to leave city

On Tuesday, another 5,000 labourers from the Mumbai Police’s north region jurisdiction (Goregaon East to Dahisar East) left for their native homes in north India on four trains. Three trains operated from Borivli station, while one left from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The police said around 2 lakh more migrant labourers are on the ‘waiting list’ and their applications have been processed.

33 FIRs filed on Monday for lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered 33 first information reports (FIRs) against 48 people and arrested 22 for lockdown violations. A majority of the FIRs (21) were filed in central region, while the remaining eight in western region – both of which are badly-affected by Covid 19. The most number of FIRs (11) were filed for gathering at one place, followed by 10 against illegal vehicles, nine for not wearing masks and three against shops operating despite being non-essential services.

Woman makes video outside actor’s house, booked

Bandra police booked a woman for allegedly making a TikTok video of her morning walk outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandstand, Bandra (West). The woman identified herself as Zara Baloch in video. The police learnt about the incident after the video was circulated on social media. “I am at Bandstand. I am here for my morning walk after having my Sehri [meal] at home,” the woman is seen to be saying in her video.

₹40-lakh gutkha smuggled

The Mumbai crime branch’s unit 11 in Kandivli (West) on Monday evening intercepted a truck carrying gutka and tobacco products worth ₹39.65 lakh and arrested two people – Malwani resident Musahid Ahmed Shaikh, 33, and Nallasopara resident Amanullah Khan, 25 – who were inside the vehicle. The police also seized the truck, worth ₹12 lakh. The accused had pasted a sticker of essential goods on the truck to mislead the police.

(With inputs from Jayprakash S Naidu, Suraj Ojha)