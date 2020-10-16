e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai power outage due to cascade tripping of MSETCL lines, sub-stations: Tata Power

Mumbai power outage due to cascade tripping of MSETCL lines, sub-stations: Tata Power

Tata Power had said as per its preliminary assessment of the situation, many parts of Mumbai experienced an unforeseen electricity failure in the morning due to tripping of MSETCL’s 400 KV transmission system at Kalwa.

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
Cascade tripping of MSETCL lines and sub-stations reason behind power outage: Tata Power
Cascade tripping of MSETCL lines and sub-stations reason behind power outage: Tata Power(Bloomberg)
         

Tata Power on Friday said the power failure in Mumbai earlier this week was due to cascade tripping at sub-stations and transmission lines of MSETCL.The company also said the MSTECL transmission system failure led to cascading impact on all the downstream suppliers of electricity including Tata Power and BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport).

“The power failure was attributed to cascade tripping at sub-stations and transmission lines of MSETCL, the state-run transmission company, leading to grid failure at Mumbai that resulted in power outages on Monday morning, October 12th 2020,” a Tata Power statement said. It said a central team comprising officials from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) is investigating the power breakdown in the city. Tata Power is supporting the central team by providing information and data related to the chain of events which transpired on the day of the outage, it added.

On Monday, Tata Power had said as per its preliminary assessment of the situation, many parts of Mumbai experienced an unforeseen electricity failure in the morning due to tripping of MSETCL’s 400 KV transmission system at Kalwa, which supplies power to Mumbai and adjoining areas.

“There are four incoming Ckt (circuit) /lines to MSTECL Kalwa receiving stations for further transmission of power to Mumbai. Out of these four lines, MSETCL’s 400kV Pune-Kalwa line was under forced shutdown since October 10,” it had said.

