Mumbai reports 933 Covid-19 cases in one day

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:55 IST

The city on Friday recorded more than 900 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, with Mumbai’s total tally now reaching 17,671. Mumbai’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 655, while 4,568 patients have been treated and discharged from quarantine facilities.

Of the 933 new cases reported on Friday, 231 were confirmed by private labs, where patients were tested on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, the city had recorded 998 cases – the highest number of new cases ever reported.

As per data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), around 31% (5,545) of the total cases in the city were reported in the past one week, with an average of 765 new cases reported each day.

In the densely-populated Dharavi, 84 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, taking the total count in India’s largest slums to 1,145. With four deaths reported on Friday, Dharavi’s Covid-19 death tally stands at 53. As per data from the G-North ward (Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim), there were 11 new cases in Dadar and 14 in Mahim on Friday. The ward has the highest number (1,471) of Covid-19 cases among all the 24 administrative wards in the city.

On Friday, nine staffers of BMC’s disaster management control room were also tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of operators in the control room ailing from the virus to 14. “After five more staffers were tested positive, they were shifted to hotels for quarantine,” a senior civic official said.”

Meanwhile, several Covid-19 patients were shifted to Covid Care Centres (CCC) that are set up across the city. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inspected a CCC-2 centre (meant to quarantine mild symptomatic or asymptomatic patients) at the NESCO exhibition centre in Goregaon. NESCO Centre will house 1,240 beds, some of which will have oxygen facilities as well. BMC is preparing separate arrangements for women and men, with running hot water systems and fans for each bed.

With a spike in the number of cases in the city and amid concerns of timely transfer of patients to quarantine centres and hospitals, BMC converted 70 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and 15 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses into mini-ambulances to ferry suspected and asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms from their homes to CCCs. Citizens can call on BMC’s disaster helpline 1916 to access the ambulance services, virtual doctor advice and beds availability information.

Meanwhile, the civic body conducted a joint meeting with the suburban divisions of the western and central railways through video conferencing on Friday for completing pre-monsoon works such as desilting railway culverts, providing dewatering pumps, measures for mitigating flooding at railway yards. BMC also asked railways to expedite permissions on areas under the latter’s jurisdiction for works related to Hancock, Nahur, Vidyavihar and Vikhroli rail overbridges (RoB). Railways has to install dewatering pumps by May 25.

