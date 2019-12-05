Mumbai, suburbs gets unseasonal light showers, cloud cover to clear by weekend

mumbai

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 11:57 IST

Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday recorded unseasonal rain in December under the influence of two active weather systems in the Arabian Sea as the weatherman said the cloud cover was expected to continue throughout the day.

The suburbs and south Mumbai both recorded 1.2mm of rain between 5.30am and 9.30am on Thursday.

The weather bureau said the weather was likely to clear up by the weekend.

“A weather depression over the southwest Arabian Sea has led to active rainfall conditions for the west coast. Light drizzling has been witnessed in Mumbai and no further rainfall activity is expected during the day,” SG Kamble, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet had predicted on and off rain for Thursday and the first half of Friday.

“The deep depression is likely to remain till Friday and then weaken. Under its influence Mumbai will receive light on and off showers,” the agency’s vice president (meteorology and climate change) Mahesh Palawat said.

Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday said that another deep depression in the east-central Arabian Sea had developed into Cyclone Pawan, the fifth cyclone in the Arabian Sea and eighth in the north Indian Ocean this year.

The cyclone will have no impact over the Indian coast and will move steadily towards the Somalia coast, said Kamble.