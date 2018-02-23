Mumbai to become 1st Indian city to join World Cities Culture Forum

Mumbai is set to be the newest member and the first Indian city on the World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF), a platform for cities to share their culture. On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee passed a proposal to join the Forum and bear all membership costs, which amount to more than Rs21 lakh.

How will the forum help Mumbai?

The WCCF enables the policy makers of member cities to share research and intelligence, while exploring the vital role of culture in prosperity. Forum members collaborate via a program of events including themed symposia, regional summits and workshops.

The forum, which began in 2012 with eight members, is a network of 32 key cities today, including London, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Cape Town, Dakar, Edinburgh, Lisbon, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, Toronto and many others.

Mumbai, like members of the Forum, will be able to share its culture as part of a comparative research to understand its role and impact. The municipal corporation will be able to maintain a relationship with the other member cities and Mumbai will be represented on the Forum at all events.

Through its leadership exchange program, the city’s policy makers will be able to share ideas, technology, challenges and access cultures and arts.

“Exchanging our culture will help broaden our perspective. Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta will interact with the Mayors of different cities. Representatives from art and cultural communities, such as the Kolis, should be a part of this forum,” said additional municipal commissioner (projects) Sanjay Mukherjee.

The BMC will send two representatives to the annual World Cities Culture Summit at San Francisco in November.