Mumbai wakes up to a foggy Sunday

mumbai

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:51 IST

The city witnessed foggy conditions on Sunday morning with low visibility, especially in the suburbs in north Mumbai and Thane.

The weather bureau said while winter is yet to set in, the drop in temperature and high moisture in the air led to fog. “This can’t be termed as smog or rise in air pollution,” said SG Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutant — particulate matter of 2.5-micron size which can easily enter lungs and cause ailments — was 58 (satisfactory).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI was 92 (satisfactory) with PM2.5, PM10 and carbon monoxide (CO) as chief pollutants.

Independent meteorologists called it a winter transition phenomena.

“Closer to the onset of winter, the temperature near ground is lower than the air above, which results in a very stable layer called the ‘inversion layer’, especially early in the morning. It traps dew and pollutants, resulting in foggy or smoggy weather,” said Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate professor, department of mechanical engineering and associate faculty, IDP Climate Studies, IIT-B.