e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Mumbai wakes up to a foggy Sunday

mumbai Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:51 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

The city witnessed foggy conditions on Sunday morning with low visibility, especially in the suburbs in north Mumbai and Thane.

The weather bureau said while winter is yet to set in, the drop in temperature and high moisture in the air led to fog. “This can’t be termed as smog or rise in air pollution,” said SG Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutant — particulate matter of 2.5-micron size which can easily enter lungs and cause ailments — was 58 (satisfactory).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI was 92 (satisfactory) with PM2.5, PM10 and carbon monoxide (CO) as chief pollutants.

Independent meteorologists called it a winter transition phenomena.

“Closer to the onset of winter, the temperature near ground is lower than the air above, which results in a very stable layer called the ‘inversion layer’, especially early in the morning. It traps dew and pollutants, resulting in foggy or smoggy weather,” said Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate professor, department of mechanical engineering and associate faculty, IDP Climate Studies, IIT-B.

top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News