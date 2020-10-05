Mumbai witnesses weekend thundershowers, records decade’s second-highest 24-hour October rain

mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed cloud cover, loud claps of thunder, lightning and two spells of moderate to heavy showers between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. The city and suburbs could expect cloudy conditions with the possibility of light rain on Monday, the weather bureau said.

On October 13, 2011, Mumbai had received 71mm rainfall, while 140.8mm rain was recorded on October 4, 1988, which is the all-time high 24-hour monthly rain.

The weather bureau had issued a yellow alert for Saturday and as per its prediction, the city witnessed thunderstorms during evening and late night.

On Saturday, dense cloud cover from 5.30 pm onwards over parts of Kalyan followed by rain moved over parts of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai suburbs and finally to south Mumbai, with intense rain spells across isolated areas and wind speed ranging between 30-35 kilometres per hour (kmph).

The Santacruz weather observatory – representative of the city and the suburbs – recorded 55.8mm rain over 24 hours, ending 8.30am Sunday, which is the second highest 24-hour October rain in a decade and highest since 2011. The Colaba weather observatory, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 15mm rain between 8.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday. Many areas in the suburbs, south-central Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan received overnight rainfall between 70mm and 100mm. However, no rain was recorded between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Location-wise, maximum rainfall over 15 hours (5.30pm Saturday and 8.30am Sunday) was recorded at Malad (106.6mm), Dahisar (103mm), Ram Mandir-Goregaon (94.5mm), Mira Road (84.5mm), Borivli (76.8mm), Andheri (72.8mm), Bhandup (69mm) and Powai (64mm). All these locations received ‘heavy rainfall’.

“Mumbai witnessed two distinct events of thunderstorms, with lightning associated with intense spells of rains. One was from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday and the other early in the morning between 3.30am and 5am on Sunday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD said the thunderstorms were characteristics of southwest monsoon withdrawal and were common during this time of the year.

“The thundershowers were short-lived, but were witnessed across the Konkan coast and isolated areas of interior Maharashtra. However, there are chances of very light to light rain through the week,” said Hosalikar.

Meanwhile, thundershowers brought cool weather over the city, which had been experiencing temperatures over a degree Celsius above normal since the beginning of the month. The maximum temperature dropped to 29.5 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and 28.4 degrees Celsius in south Mumbai – both 3 degrees Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature in the suburbs was 22.6 degrees Celsius while south Mumbai was 24 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees Celsius below normal.

Highest October rainfall over 24-hours

October 4, 2020 – 55.8mm (second highest in 10 years)

October 20, 2019 – 18.2mm

October 19, 2018 – 3.8mm

October 17, 2017 – 31.6mm

October 5, 2016 – 41.9mm

October 4, 2015 – 14.6mm

October 1, 2014 – 18.4mm

October 16, 2013 – 20.3mm

October 4, 2012 – 48mm

October 13, 2011 – 71mm (highest in 10 years)

October 20, 2010 – 21.9mm

October 4, 1988 – 140.8mm (all-time high)

(Source: IMD)