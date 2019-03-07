Mumbai woman strangles husband’s third wife, wraps body in blanket and dumps near mall

A 33-year-old woman, and three others, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her husband’s third wife. The other three arrested accused are the man’s two daughters from his first marriage and one of the daughters’ boyfriend.

The main accused, Parvati Mane, is Sushil Mishra’s second wife. According to police, Mane conspired to murder the victim after Mishra started living with his new wife, stopped having physical relations with her and supporting her financially, said police.

Police believe that three more may be involved in the crime and are now on the lookout for them.

Mishra, 45, works as a labour contractor and is a resident of Nalla Sopara (East). His first wife resides in Uttar Pradesh. After marrying Mane in 2017, he made his home in Don Lane with her and two daughters from the first marriage, said Jitendra Vankoti, police inspector, local crime branch, Palghar.

About a year ago, Mishra married Yogita, and moved to another apartment at Link Road. “Over the last one year, Mishra abstained from having physical relations with Mane and gave her insufficient money. As a result, she had to do odd jobs,” said Vankoti.

On February 28, when Mishra had gone on a business trip to Gujarat, Mane, Mishra’s two daughters and one of the daughter’s boyfriend went to the Link Road apartment and strangled Yogita. They then wrapped her body in a blanket and dumped it near a mall in Nalla Sopara.

On March 1, the body was found by locals, who approached the police. On scanning the CCTV footage, the police saw the body being carried to the spot in an auto rickshaw.

The police scanned 4,000 rickshaws before identifying the driver. Then, with the auto driver’s help, they tracked the accused.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 09:15 IST