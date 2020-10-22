e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Women commuters crowd booking office

Mumbai: Women commuters crowd booking office

Booking counters saw long queues of women commuters as only a limited number of them were open.People took to social networking website Twitter to complain about the crowding

mumbai Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Women passengers stand in the queue at the ticket window at Borivali Railway Station, in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Women passengers stand in the queue at the ticket window at Borivali Railway Station, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

Long queues of women passengers were witnessed outside Diva and Nallasopara railway stations on Mumbai suburban network on Thursday.

From Wednesday, women commuters have been allowed to travel by suburban trains during non-peak hours in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Booking counters saw long queues of women commuters as only a limited number of them were open.People took to social networking website Twitter to complain about the crowding. “Only one ticket counter is open in nsp..no one is maintaining social distancing...government should think about this @WesternRly” tweeted @ImDarshanaS

“Started locals for women but was there any complete homework? Corona hasn’t gone ... Is it time to tell the government?

Diva railway station at 11.00 am @Central_Railway @GM_CRly @CMOMaharashtra @PiyushGoyal @OfficeofUT @rajupatilmanase.” tweeted @1987Gawde

Responding to the complaints, the Railways has stated that additional booking counters were opened and the crowd was immediately managed. “Additional booking counters were opened immediately. We are studying the increase in passengers and wherever required opening additional booking counters.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s Bihar campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
PM Modi’s Bihar campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’
China condemns US media control, calls it ‘political oppression’
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Malayalee expat in Dubai wins $ 1 million in duty-free raffle
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Car mechanic in Telangana kidnaps 9-yr-old boy for ransom, then kills him
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In