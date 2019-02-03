Mumbaiites come out with all pride, no prejudice

The city’s first pride march after homosexuality was decriminalised saw thousands gather at August Kranti Maidan on Saturday. The gathering included people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and asexual (LGBTQA) as well as their allies.

Approximately 15,000 people joined the pride march on Saturday evening. “We have so many people who have gathered, it fills my heart with immense pride,” said Ashok Row Kavi of Humsafar Trust, which along with Central Railways, Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society and Mumbai District AIDS Control Society is responsible for Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus being lit in rainbow colours.

Umesh Potdar from Pune said this year’s march was special because it was the first after the Supreme Court 2018 judgement decriminalising homosexuality. “Today, I am here to enjoy the funeral of section 377. Being here, we can be the individual selves we are, even more so after the legalisation of homosexuality,” said Potdar. The apex court’s verdict had enabled another group called Sweekar, comprising parents with LGBTQA children. “This is the second year when we as a group are present at pride march. Earlier, we would join individually,” said Chitra Palekar, founder member of Sweekar.

The pride march saw many LGBTQA participants accompanied by straight allies. Choreographer Wilson Moshes walked with his mother, sister in-law and niece who was waving a flag that said “Queer”.

Flags, placards and banners with slogans could be seen everywhere. They ranged from images of Madhubala accompanied with the lyrics “Pyaar kiya toh darna kya” to demands that same-sex marriage be legalised.

Many had joined the pride march to support equal rights for the LGBTQA community. “I am straight, but my politics are queer because I believe everyone is entitled to human rights,” said Nikita Patodia from the non-governmental organisation Point of View. There were also reminders that more battles need to be fought for LGBTQA rights. “We have a list of things that we need to fight for. We are not allowed to donate blood yet, not allowed to adopt. There is no equality in treatment,” said Kavi.

Regulars said that amidst the fantastic costumes that pride marches are known for, there were more people choosing to not hide their identity. “Most of us present today want to be symbolic of normality of the queer community, that we are just like any of you all,” said Ankit Bhuptani, a social educator.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 00:28 IST