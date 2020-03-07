MVA budget: ₹401 cr for 1,600 buses, ₹50 cr for Colaba jetty

mumbai

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:19 IST

The state government’s budget for 2020-21 gave a boost to the transport sector, with thrust on water transport and replacing old fleet of buses.

The state has allotted ₹276 crore for the ports department schemes and ₹401 crore for purchase of 1,600 new buses and modernisation of bus stands. The budget also has an allocation of ₹50 crore for construction of jetty at Radio Club in Colaba. Under the ambitious Sagarmala scheme, new jetties will also be built for Ro-Ro services in coastal ports namely Vasai, Bhayander, Manori, Ghodbunder, Narangi, Malavan, Borivali, Kharwadeshwari and Ambadve, for which ₹65.76 crore has been earmarked.

The government has given in-principle approval for the ₹86-crore National Waterways scheme, which will launch passenger transport from Mira-Bhayander to Dombivli and on the Vasai-Thane-Kalyan route.

The government will push for state-of-the-art buses with WiFi facilities and mini buses. The buses will be scheduled according to school timings.

Transport expert Ashok Datar said the plans look good on paper, but there should be focus on execution. “Waterways are the cheapest mode of transport, but we are still to start regular services” said Datar.