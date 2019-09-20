Mysterious gas leak: BMC to meet chemical firms and agencies today

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:18 IST

Complaints of a suspected gas leak spread panic among Mumbaiites on Thursday night.

Citizens from several areas across Mumbai complained of the smell of gas and lodged complaints with civic authorities. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to figure out the source of the gas leak, but is investigating the incident.

After failing to find the source of what citizens have described as a gas leak on Thursday night, the BMC has summoned representatives of gas agencies and chemical companies in the city to inquire about the incident in detail. A senior civic official said the representatives will be asked to share information about their plants and supply lines. The meeting will be held by Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (disaster management) on Saturday.

There was panic in several areas in the city after complaints of a gas leak came in to the fire brigade and Mumbai Police on Thursday night. The BMC’s disaster management cell received a total of 29 calls from citizens on this issue. Some also wrote on Twitter about reports of a foul smell in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Tilak Nagar, Andheri, Kandivli, Kurla, Mira Road and other suburban areas.

A senior official from the disaster management cell said the source for the leak hadn’t been identified though nine fire engines were sent to affected areas and to plants in the area to inquire about the leak on Thursday night. Soon after the incident the BMC tweeted from its official handle: “We have received complaints from citizens about odour of some unknown gas in the eastern and western suburbs. BMC has mobilised all agencies concerned. Nine fire engines have been mobilised at various places to find out source of leakage. For any queries, please call 1916 #MCGMUpdates.”

According to the BMC, no more complaints came in overnight or on Friday morning. Emergency vehicles of piped cooking gas supply company Mahanagar Gas Limited patrolled the areas on Thursday and Friday to figure out the source.

An official statement from Mahanagar Gas Limited said, “Since late evening, MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai. Our emergency teams have spread out to sites from where complaints have been received. So far, we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas.” There were suspicions that the gas leakage may be from the Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) plant in Chembur, in Mumbai’s eastern suburban area.

In an official statement, the RCF denied these claims. “A strong rumour has been doing rounds about a gas leak in Chembur area. Some people have alleged that the gas leak happened in the Chembur plant of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF). However, there is no incidence of gas leakage in RCF plant. Even Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade and NDRF teams visited RCF and found no gas leakage and declared everything is normal. All RCF plants are running normal as per standard operating procedures,” it said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 23:18 IST