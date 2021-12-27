e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Nakabandis to ensure revellers do not carry liquor to Yeoor Hills in Thane district

Nakabandis to ensure revellers do not carry liquor to Yeoor Hills in Thane district

The Vartak Nagar police and forest officials will take action against people found guilty and will not allow anyone inside if found suspicious

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:18 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Police would place nakabandis at the gates of the Sanjay National Gandhi Park to ensure that revellers don’t enter with liquor or create any nuisance at the public place
Police would place nakabandis at the gates of the Sanjay National Gandhi Park to ensure that revellers don't enter with liquor or create any nuisance at the public place
         

If you are planning a trip to the Yeoor Hills to celebrate New Year, be alert as the police would place nakabandis at the gates of the Sanjay National Gandhi Park to ensure that revellers don’t enter with liquor or create any nuisance at the public place.

The Vartak Nagar police and forest officials will take action against people found guilty and will not allow anyone inside if found suspicious.

According to the police, the flow of visitors at Yeoor Hills increases substantially during Christmas and New Year.

Residents who go for morning walks across the hills claim to find numerous liquor bottles after the New Year celebrations.

Sanjay Gaikwad, senior police inspector, said, “Since the Christmas eve, we have deployed our staff on the hills. Patrolling at regular intervals is going on to ensure no nuisance is created. We will place nakabandi on December 30 and 31 at the entrance gate of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, check their vehicles and ensure no liquor is carried. As night curfew is imposed, all the hotels will be closed by 11pm. If we find anyone violating the norms, action will be taken against them.”

When asked about house parties as there are many bungalows on the hills, Gaikwad said, “Police don’t have the right to raid any house. As per law, loud speakers or any music is not allowed,” added Gaikwad.

Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), said, “We will carry out a campaign against drunken driving. Even if hotels and pubs close by 11pm, we will see that violators don’t drive under the influence of alcohol. The drive will go on till New Year. Places like Yeoor Hills and other hotspots across Thane and other regions will be on the watch.”

