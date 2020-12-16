e-paper
Narcotics case: Mumbai’s NDPS court grants Agisialos Demetriades and Kshitij Prasad bail

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:26 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Demetriades and Prasad were first arrested by the NCB in connection with a case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Demetriades and Prasad were first arrested by the NCB in connection with a case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday granted bail to Agisialos Demetriades – brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, and former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad.

Demetriades and Prasad were first arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently, the two were arrested for obtaining narcotic substances from a Nigerian national.

Prasad was arrested on September 26 by NCB in the Rajput case. During the investigation, NCB discovered a connection between Prasad and the Nigerian national for the supply of cocaine. NCB took his custody in the said case in November. After taking custody of Prasad, the next day the bureau took custody of Demetriades in the same case.

Demetriades’s lawyer Kushal Mor argued that the only evidence available against him were statements of the co-accused, which, given the recent landmark ruling of the Supreme Court (SC), decided that statements made to NCB officers were not admissible. Prasad’s lawyer used the same argument while seeking bail.

The two had already been granted bail in the case linked to Rajput. However, after obtaining bail in the second case, they will be released from prison.

