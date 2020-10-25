Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹10.8L as fine in October for violations of Covid norms

mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMCC) jurisdiction has collected more than ₹10.8 lakh as fine for not following Covid norms in the first 20 days of October.

From the month of April to September, the civic body collected more than ₹35 lakh as fine. Of the total ₹10.8 lakh, ₹5.86 lakh was recovered from 1,172 people for not wearing mask. Around 1,444 people were fined ₹2.88 lakh for not following social distancing and 63 shopkeepers were fined ₹1.26 lakh for not ensuring that the customers were following social distancing.

Besides, the APMC area had a special team scrutinising the Covid norms among people. Within 20 days in October, ₹1.32 lakh was recovered from APMC market alone. This included 142 people without mask who had to pay up ₹71,000, 269 people who had to pay up ₹53,800 for not following social distancing and ₹8,000 from four traders for not ensuring the Covid norms in their shops.