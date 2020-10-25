e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹10.8L as fine in October for violations of Covid norms

Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹10.8L as fine in October for violations of Covid norms

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:37 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMCC) jurisdiction has collected more than ₹10.8 lakh as fine for not following Covid norms in the first 20 days of October.

From the month of April to September, the civic body collected more than ₹35 lakh as fine. Of the total ₹10.8 lakh, ₹5.86 lakh was recovered from 1,172 people for not wearing mask. Around 1,444 people were fined ₹2.88 lakh for not following social distancing and 63 shopkeepers were fined ₹1.26 lakh for not ensuring that the customers were following social distancing.

Besides, the APMC area had a special team scrutinising the Covid norms among people. Within 20 days in October, ₹1.32 lakh was recovered from APMC market alone. This included 142 people without mask who had to pay up ₹71,000, 269 people who had to pay up ₹53,800 for not following social distancing and ₹8,000 from four traders for not ensuring the Covid norms in their shops.

top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Samajwadi Party announces support for JD(S) ahead of Karnataka bypolls
Samajwadi Party announces support for JD(S) ahead of Karnataka bypolls
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In