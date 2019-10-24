Navi Mumbai has two counting centres, Panvel and Uran one each

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:56 IST

Police have been deployed in large numbers to ensure a smooth counting process on Thursday.

Unlike in the last Assembly election of 2014, when counting for both the Assembly constituencies of Belapur and Airoli was held at one location in Vashi this time, there will be two counting centres.

The counting of votes for Belapur constituency will be held on the first floor of Agri Koli Sanskritik Bhavan in Nerul. There were 390 polling centres in the constituency.

The counting in Airoli will be held at Saraswati Vidyalaya located at Sector 5. There were 440 polling centres in the constituency.

Belapur returning officer Dnyaneshwar Khutwad said, “There will be 14 tables at each of the counting centre and the candidates have been asked to be present at 6am at the centres. At 8am, the postal ballots will be opened. Counting of votes of the EVMs will begin at 8.30am.”

Airoli returning officer Abhay Kargutkar said, “There will be 28 rounds of counting in Belapur while Airoli will have 32 rounds. There will be 200 personnel at each of the centres.”

Deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Dahane, “Around 1,100 police officers and personnel will be deployed. There will be a three-tier security of SRP, CRPF and police.”

Dahane said no permission will be given for processions.

In Panvel, counting will be held at KES Indubai Wajekar English medium school. It will have 24 tables and 24 rounds of counting.

Panvel tehsildar Amit Sanap said, “Around 250 election official and personnel will be present for the counting. The roads leading to the school will be barred for vehicles.”

For Uran constituency, the counting will take place at RJP Marathi school at Jasai area of Uran.

Ashwini Patil, election office PRO in Uran, said, “There will be 14 tables at the centre which will have 24 rounds of counting. There will be 175 police personnel and the same number of election officials and personnel.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:56 IST