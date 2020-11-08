Navi Mumbai students to get scholarship money before Diwali

mumbai

Around 32,000 students of various Navi Mumbai schools will receive their scholarship amount before Diwali. The process, which usually gets over by July, was delayed this year due to the pandemic.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has given strict instructions to get more people to work and make sure the students received their dues before Diwali.

Around ₹23Cr is estimated for the distribution of the scholarship. Last year, the number of students to receive scholarship was 28,414.

“This year, around 32,000 applications have reached us. These had to be sorted as per the category and standard,” NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said.

The students from Class I to IIT are eligible for scholarship ranging from ₹4000 to ₹16,000.

“We have six categories eligible for selection. Children of widows, labourers, sanitary workers, Scheduled Caste from Economically Weaker Sector (EWS) and if the student is a project affected person. The minimum percentage is 65 per cent while student from SC needs to have 60 per cent. Parents of student from EWS should have an annual income below ₹8 lakh. The other categories do not have a bracket of annual income,” said Kranti Patil, deputy municipal commissioner, NMMC.

The advertisement for the scholarship was given in December 2019, after which the applications had started coming. The process was stalled due to the pandemic. “The commissioner has instructed to finish the process before Diwali. If we are unable to do so, we will work during the holidays as well,” Patil said.