e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Navy veteran assaulted by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai: Congress claims BJP MP orchestrated attack on ex-Army man, slams party’s ‘double standards’

Navy veteran assaulted by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai: Congress claims BJP MP orchestrated attack on ex-Army man, slams party’s ‘double standards’

mumbai Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:00 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

Amid criticism over the attack on a retired naval officer in Mumbai by six Shiv Sena party workers, the Congress, which is one of Sena’s ruling partners, claimed a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had orchestrated an attack on an army veteran four years ago and questioned BJP’s “double standards” on the issue. BJP leaders had criticised the Maharashtra government for the attack on the navy veteran, with former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis appealing to CM Uddhav Thackeray to end the ‘goonda raj’ in the state.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has claimed that in 2016, an army veteran, Sonu Mahajan, was attacked at the behest of BJP MP Unmesh Patil in Chalisgaon area in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district.

“The then BJP government did not register an FIR (first information report) and in fact hounded him. Mahajan had to approach the high court to get the case registered. The BJP has not taken any action against Patil. In contrast to that, our government (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) booked the accused and arrested them in the present case,” said Sawant.

Mahajan in a recorded message spoke of harassment by the BJP MP.

“Despite being attacked by Unmesh Patil’s men, I was locked up in prison. It was finally in 2019 that I was able to get the case registered on the orders of the high court. However till date, no action has been taken against Patil or his men who attacked me,” said Mahajan.

The BJP was quick to rebuff the allegations as baseless. “Why didn’t the Congress raise this issue all these years? Even the FIR filed in the Madan Sharma (the retired naval officer) case was an eye-wash as all the accused got bail within no time,” said BJP legislator Atul Bhatalkar.

On Friday, Sharma was attacked by six Shiv Sena workers in Kandivli after he allegedly shared a cartoon mocking Thackeray. The BJP led the onslaught calling the incident “state-sponsored terrorism”. On Saturday, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with Sharma and later tweeted that “attacks on servicemen were deplorable and unacceptable”.

The Sena, however, said it was not right to drag the party into this issue.

“The workers did not take permission from us. However at the same time, it was wrong to provoke people as they have high respect for their leaders,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

top news
Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In