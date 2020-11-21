e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh and husband after couple found in possession of cannabis

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.
Comedian Bharti Singh was on Saturday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after being questioned by the agrncy in connection with drug-related probe.

The agency said that 86.5 grammes of cannabis was recovered from Singh’s house when NCB sleuths conducted raid there. “Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. While Bharti Singh has been arrested, the examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway,” news agncy ANI quoted NCB officials as saying.

The couple was question by the NCB on Saturday. A raid was conducted at her house in Mumbai by the NCB.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, an official of the agency had said.

Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.

This is the latest in a series of raids conducted at residences of big names associated with Bollywood. Actor Arjun Rampal and film producer Firoz Nadiadwala were also raided by the agency earlier this month in connection with a drugs probe.

The NCB launched an investigation into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the Hindi film industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend, was arrested on September 9 and subsequently released on bail by the bureau after she spent nearly a month in jail on charges of procuring drugs for him.

