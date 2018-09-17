Need to find alternative routes before razing 18 dilapidated bridges in Mumbai: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked consultants on its panel to find alternate routes before they start demolition work of the 18 bridges, which were declared beyond repair in an audit report. The BMC wants to ensure minimum inconvenience so the demolition of bridges will be scheduled after the alternate routes are planned.

The audit report of the 296 BMC bridges had stated that 18 bridges have to be demolished as they are beyond repair.

The consultants will have to prepare General Administrative Drawings (GAD), give cost estimates, and also find alternate routes. Once the GADs are prepared, the plan will be submitted to chief engineer (Bridges), after which, tenders will be floated.

A senior civic official said, “Currently, the bridges are not dangerous. A detailed timetable will be prepared to cause minimum inconvenience while the bridges are being demolished.”

Of 18 bridges, three have already been demolished, which includes the Tilak Nagar bridge in Chembur, Gandhi Nagar bridge in Malad and Yellow Gate FoB in Masjid (East).

For the remaining 15 bridges, paper work is underway. The official also said that most bridges are pedestrian bridges or culverts on nullahs and so, there will be no major traffic disruption.

The report also identifies 61 bridges that need major repairs and 107 bridges that need minor repairs. Additional Municipal Commissioner, Vijay Singhal, said, “We will work out if the same contractor will be appointed for demolition and reconstruction of the 18 dilapidated bridges.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 05:14 IST