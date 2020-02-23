e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Need to stand united against CAA, NRC, NPR’

‘Need to stand united against CAA, NRC, NPR’

mumbai Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:54 IST
Yesha Kotak
After being denied permission to conduct a gathering in other states, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind organised the ‘Save Democracy’ gathering at Azad Maidan, on Sunday.

Thousands of citizens were present at the gathering carrying black and white flags, and sloganeered ‘Kala kanoon Vapas lo’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars associated with Deobandi Institute of Islamic Thought, Uttar Pradesh, said he wanted to conduct the conference in Uttar Pradesh, but he was denied permission. The group had also applied for permission to conduct the event in Karnataka.

“When we were denied permission in all these states, we decided to hold the conference in a non-BJP state,” said Madani.

Madani pressed for the Maharashtra government to not implement National population Registrar (NPR) and said they would continue to hold rallies in all the states until the Central government takes cognisance of the demands made by the citizens.

Arif Naseem Khan, Congress leader, said the state government was formed on the grounds that the demands of the minorities in the state would be considered. “We have also demanded the chief minister to not implement NPR in the state. We will take this issue with the Congress high command,” said Khan.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi was also present at the gathering.

