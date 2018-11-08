New floatels for Navi Mumbai, Mahim Bay, soon

Mumbai may soon get a new floatel, or floating hotel, anchored near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the Mahim Bay, while Navi Mumbai may get its first one off Belapur, in the Panvel creek.

Currently, there are two floatels in the Mahim Bay — AB Celestial and Mumbai Maiden. A third one, Arc Deck, capsized after hitting a rock just before the monsoon set in earlier this year. By the end of November, south Mumbai will also get two more floatels, near the Gateway of India.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) said it has now received a proposal for two floatels, one to be anchored in the Mahim Bay and the second for Navi Mumbai. Vikram Kumar, the chief executive officer of MMB said the board has finalised a private operator to run the Panvel Creek floatel. “We are also in discussions with a private operator for a floatel near the sea link,” Kumar said, and added that floating restaurants were gradually becoming popular among Mumbaiites.

To cash in on this popularity, senior MMB officials said they also plan to make the paperwork for private players easier. “Such initiatives help Mumbai’s tourism,” said an official, requesting anonymity. In line with this plan, the MMB is also setting up water sports at beaches in Mumbai and across the state.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 08:21 IST