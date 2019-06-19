Nigdi police arrest sports teacher under POCSO

Nigdi police on Tuesday arrested a sports teacher of prominent school in Nigdi Pradhikaran for molesting a 14-year-old student. The accused had called the victim to the sports room in the school and sexually assaulted the boy in January.

According to the complaint, which was registered now, the accused threatened to kill the victim if he revealed the act to either his family members or close relatives.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Raghunath Bhoye, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the accused, Anurag Hinge, has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

The accused was produced before the local court which remanded him to police custody till Wednesday.

During investigation, the accused informed the investigator that the act was allegedly committed by him.

Hinge had called the victim to the sports room in the school and sexually assaulted him after which the student was traumatised, but informed his parents about the illicit act committed by his teacher, according to the police.

Previous cases

Two cases of minors being raped by persons living in the victim’s vicinity has come to the fore in the city.

Both the incidents were reported from Chinchwad.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner RK Padmanabhan has given strict instructions for swift registration of all types of first information reports, especially Pocso related cases, by all the police station incharge in the commissionerate.

In June 2018, a 27-year-old employee of a software firm in Pune was arrested by the Nigdi police for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl from his society.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mohsin Sheikh, 27, a resident of a housing society in Chinchwad, allegedly lured the minor to his home, who resided in the same housing society with chocolates, before sexually assaulting her.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 05:27 IST