No ‘alcohol 24x7’in Mumbai: BMC makes its rules stricter

mumbai

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:49 IST

For all the good cheer about shops and eateries being allowed to operate through the night, Mumbaiites will not be able to raise a toast after 1.30am. On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued new guidelines that lay down heavy penalties to establishments that flout the deadline to serve alcohol at night.

While eateries in gated communities may stay open all night, alcohol sale and consumption after 1.30am remain prohibited. To ensure compliance, surprise inspections will be carried out by the Mumbai Police and excise department. If found flouting the deadline, the establishment may lose its alcohol permit for two years and the gated community may lose the right to operate for 24 hours. Permissions may be acquired for live bands within malls, provided no tickets are sold/purchased.

Gated communities refer to places that have CCTV surveillance, parking facilities, and can ensure the safety of customers.

Standalone establishments outside gated communities will not be allowed to operate all night due to security concerns. BMC has also specified six locations where food trucks will be allowed, namely on Juhu Chowpatty Road, Girgaum Chowpatty Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex Road, Worli Seaface, Bandra Bandstand, and Nariman Point.

HT was the first to report that BMC and the Mumbai Police would permit establishments in gated communities and non-residential areas to stay open 24x7, but without serving alcohol late into the night.

So far, five malls have intimated that they will remain open after midnight from January 24 onwards – Atria in Worli; Growel’s 101 in Kandivli; High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel; Phoenix Market City in Kurla; and R City in Ghatkopar.

A senior civic official said the BMC is also considering the feasibility of running public transport, like buses on certain routes, through the night.