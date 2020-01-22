e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / No court reprieve for father booked for molesting minor

No court reprieve for father booked for molesting minor

mumbai Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:04 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court recently refused to discharge a man booked for molesting his five-year-old daughter last year.

The incident came to light in January 2019 when the minor’s teacher noticed her unusual behaviour in class.

As per the case registered with Oshiwara police station, the teacher had called the girl’s mother to school on January 18, 2019 to discuss the child’s change in behaviour.

The girl later revealed that her father was misbehaving with her and also narrated how she was abused. The mother then filed a complaint against the accused.The man had sought discharge from the case, citing a lack of evidence against him. He claimed that the survivor did not specifically mention him in her statement.

The court rejected the defence and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him. The court observed that only through the trial will they be able to determine if the accused is innocent or guilty.

top news
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News