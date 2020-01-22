No court reprieve for father booked for molesting minor

mumbai

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:04 IST

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court recently refused to discharge a man booked for molesting his five-year-old daughter last year.

The incident came to light in January 2019 when the minor’s teacher noticed her unusual behaviour in class.

As per the case registered with Oshiwara police station, the teacher had called the girl’s mother to school on January 18, 2019 to discuss the child’s change in behaviour.

The girl later revealed that her father was misbehaving with her and also narrated how she was abused. The mother then filed a complaint against the accused.The man had sought discharge from the case, citing a lack of evidence against him. He claimed that the survivor did not specifically mention him in her statement.

The court rejected the defence and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him. The court observed that only through the trial will they be able to determine if the accused is innocent or guilty.