No summer break for teachers as Mumbai varsity to hold exams in May

Adding to the ongoing chaos at the University of Mumbai, which is struggling to declare results for the last semester examinations, the officials on Friday announced examination dates for the next semester.

The varsity will conduct exams for the first, second and third-year degree courses in April and May. This means teachers would be assessing answer papers and supervising exams during their summer holidays.

“The MU declared exam dates for all courses as per the new Maharashtra Public Universities Act for the first time. The complete timetable will be released soon,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), examinations department, MU.

While colleges are relieved that the date of commencement for all courses has finally been shared, the schedule has left everyone worried. Not only will the colleges be forced to conduct exams in two sessions a day, many are worried that teachers will once again have to sacrifice their summer vacation and report for exam duty.

“We run regular college in two shifts. How is the university expecting us to conduct exams for all degree students together ? Our junior college exams have been scheduled for April, so we have a bigger problem at hand,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra.

While TYBSc-Information Technology exams will start in the first week of May, exams for various second-year degree course will begin in the last week of April. To make matters worse, several teachers are still busy assessing answer papers for examinations held last semester.

“Without the backlog being cleared, teachers are worried about the future,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

He added that teachers will be busy with supervision of exams from March 20 for the Allowed-To-Keep-Term (ATKT) exams and exams for post-graduate courses, which begin in May.

Teachers too expressed their displeasure about the work of one semester overflowing into the next one, which they said has been the trend for the past two semesters.

“We will be busy with supervision and assessment from May to June, followed by admissions. The university is not even considering a break for us, which we deserve,” said a teacher.