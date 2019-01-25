Not paid property tax? You will not be eligible for cluster scheme in Thane

Property tax defaulters will not be a beneficiary in the cluster development scheme in Thane.

In a recent meeting, the Thane civic commissioner said the beneficiaries in the scheme will be decided only after assessment of properties.

Those who have relocated from dangerous and dilapidated buildings will be eligible although they no longer occupy the building.

Residential buildings, which are not in the tax bracket and are constructed before 2014, can submit documents to assistant municipal commissioner of their ward to be included in the category.

As per the property tax records, there are more than 600 defaulters in four wards in which the first six clusters will be developed.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “To prevent inclusion of bogus names in the cluster development scheme, the civic commissioner has set some ground rules for preparing the list of beneficiaries under the scheme. People who have not paid their property tax bill will not be eligible for the scheme. The residential societies, which are not taxed by the property tax department, will have to get themselves under the tax bracket to avail the benefits of the scheme.”

There are many residents who do not live in their building was they are dangerous or they have been evacuated or the building demolished by the TMC. They too are eligible to avail the scheme, Malvi said.

The corporation has proposed to start clusters at Kopri, Hajuri, Lokmanya Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Rabodi and Tekdi Bunglow in the first phase.

The decision to exclude tax defaulters from the scheme did not go down well with the ruling Shiv Sena.

Mayor Meenakshi Shinde said, “Cluster scheme is not only for dangerous structures but also illegal ones. The scheme aims at legalising illegal constructions in the city. Tax cannot be a priority as most illegal constructions are not under any tax bracket. It will be unfair to exclude tax defaulters from the scheme. The administration should instead give them a deadline to clear taxes.”

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 00:25 IST