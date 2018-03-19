Ola, Uber drivers on strike today: Very few cabs running, complain Mumbai commuters

There were very few Ola and Uber cabs on the city’s streets on Monday morning, as the drivers of these app-based taxi aggregators began their indefinite strike on Sunday midnight.

Both Ola and Uber drivers affiliated to the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS), which is Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s transport union, are participating in the strike, which has also got the support of several major unions.

The ride before this, had the driver call me, ask where I had to go and cancel on me. The app got re-directed to another driver, which is great but I paid the cancellation(which could be refunded please) AND was late. #olauberstrike — Mr.Balanced Insanity (@storytellerInd) March 19, 2018

The drivers want the aggregators to ensure they get the assured income of Rs1.25 lakh every month.

There are around 50,000 app-based cabs that operate in Mumbai Metropolitan Region; the union claims the figure is 1.10 lakh. Of these, Ola and Uber collectively own approximately 10,000 vehicles.

Commuters complained that the Ola and Uber apps are showing very few cabs available compared to other days, so there’s also a huge delay in the cabs’ arrival time once the booking is done.

Consequently, there is a scarcity of black-and-yellow taxis, owing to greater demand, and many Mumbaiites heading to work on Monday morning struggled to find cabs,especially for shorter distances.

Yeah I faced the same issue - no cabs agreed to come from Parel to Powai #OlaUberStrike @RoadsOfMumbai @rjmalishkaa @RjJituraj — Benaifer Kapadia (@BenaiferKapadia) March 19, 2018

The state transport department seems to have made no special arrangements for city commuters, despite knowing about the strike.

Sanjay Naik, leader of MNVS, blamed Ola and Uber for building dreams among drivers that they would get high returns, when they are barely earning Rs25,000 to Rs30,000 per month compared to Rs1.25 lakh that they were allegedly assured they would earn. “The drivers are going through a crisis similar to the state’s farmers,” Naik said.

The two aggregators have approached the Mumbai police for security for their offices, vehicles and drivers.

Meanwhile, the unions are circulating messages on social media asking the drivers to stay off roads and support the strike.

The strike is expected to be observed in other key cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.