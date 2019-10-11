e-paper
One dead, three hurt in Mumbai knife attack

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:32 IST
Pratik Salunkhe
Pratik Salunkhe
Hindustantimes
         

One person died and three others were injured on Thursday after a 32-year-old man attacked them with a knife at Baiganwadi in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, on Thursday. The accused, Arvind Namdeo Yadav, has been arrested.

The incident took place around 3.30pm, when Yadav stalked a woman and then attacked her with a knife. Lakhmi Gautam, additional commissioner of police, east region, confirmed the development. The woman sustained grievous injuries.

Passersby caught Yadav and handed him to a policeman in the area. However, while he was being taken to the police station, Yadav jumped out of the van and fled. He then attacked whoever tried to stop him, injuring two men and killing one Jayesh Gupta. He ran for around 300 metres before he was nabbed again.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:32 IST

