One step less for Mumbai colleges to attain autonomy

Applying for autonomy has been made simpler by the University Grants Commission (UGC), with its revised guidelines.

Colleges with a score of 3.51 and above in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will not have to wait for an official visit by the UGC officials, and can finish the process with a visit by the state government designated committee.

Taking this into consideration, city colleges waiting for the autonomous status for two years since their application are hopeful of a positive outcome.

In most cases, the only step pending for approval is an on-site visit by an expert committee of UGC, so these colleges had approached UGC to skip that process, as mentioned by their revised guidelines, and give the approval process a much needed boost.

“As per the new rules, we don’t need to wait for their on-site visit, so we have written to UGC requesting them to clear our file as that is the last step towards getting the autonomous status. That way, we can start the next academic year as an autonomous institute,” said Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

Mithibai along with SIES College in Sion and SK Somaiya College in Vidyavihar had applied for autonomy in April-May 2016 and are all hoping for the final word on their application soon.

UGC had earlier mentioned that colleges that get an “A” grade in three consecutive NAAC cycles should be awarded the autonomous status. This was also done in order to reduce the burden of universities with hundreds of colleges affiliated to it, like University of Mumbai which has over 750 affiliated colleges.

The new guidelines, referred to as University Grants Commission (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2018, also states that henceforth colleges with a NAAC score of 3.51 and above shall be considered for autonomous status “without on-site visit by the Expert Committee” of UGC.

“We had a meeting with UGC officials and it was decided that we resend our proposal for autonomy as per the latest guidelines. Since all other rules have already been followed, we are hopeful that the UGC will clear our autonomous status at the earliest,” said Uma Shankar, principal, SIES College, Sion.

HT had previously reported about MU receiving as many as five new applications for autonomy this year, mostly because colleges are vary of the constant problems MU has been facing for the last one year. These new applications have come from Churchgate’s Jai Hind College, Thakur College of Engineering, Kandivli, Pillai College of Arts, Science and Commerce in New Panvel as well as JJ School of Arts and JJ School of Applied Arts. Their application process is still underway.