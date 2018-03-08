Only 2% kidney failure patients underwent surgery in 2017

Only 2% of all kidney failure patients in Mumbai had lifesaving transplant surgeries in 2017, reveals data from the Zonal Transplant Coordination (ZTCC).

The data, released to mark World Kidney Day on March 8, shows that the number of kidney transplants, after rising from 70 in 2015 to 91 in 2016, dipped to 80 in 2017. However, the waiting list of patients with end-stage kidney failure, where a transplant is the only permanent solution, has been rising from 2,494 (2015) to 3,222 (2016) and 3,271 in 2017. Nationally, there are around 250,000 kidney failure patients who need dialysis or kidney transplants, but only 7,000 annual transplants.

“The discrepancy between kidney failure patients and kidney transplant surgeries is huge even in leading organ transplant states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. One major reason behind that is India’s rate of cadaver transplant at 0.8% per million population is much lower than many developed countries like United States (25%) and Spain (45%),” said Dr Umesh Khanna, senior nephrologist and chairman, Mumbai Kidney Foundation.

However, citing the fact that nowhere in the world, even among countries with the highest donor conversation rates, the rate of transplant is more than 50%, doctors said the primary solution to the problem is better care of their kidneys.

Nephrologists in Mumbai, are set to launch a campaign, ‘Ek Chammach Kam,’ (one spoon less) as an appeal to reduce intake of salt, oil and sugar, to prevent kidney diseases

“Hypertension, diabetes and obesity, are common factors in over 70% of kidney failure patients and our excess intake of salt, oil and sugar, is the major reason behind these lifestyle diseases, in turn inviting kidney failure and kidney diseases. Thus we appeal people to reduce their intake of these three ingredients with 30% initially on the occasion of world kidney day to prevent any future kidney complications,” said Dr Hemal Shah, secretary of Amar Gandhi Foundation, a not-for-profit group