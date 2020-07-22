e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Only 28% stock in seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai

Only 28% stock in seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai

BMC says will wait till August, no plans yet for water cuts

mumbai Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:10 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Despite heavy rain over the past month, the water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai was just 28% on July 21, which could last 109 days.

The stock was 52.88% of its full capacity on July 21, 2019, and in 2018, it was even better, with 78% stock recorded on the same day.

Though there has been good rainfall in the city, the catchment areas of the lakes and dams have not received much rainfall, said civic officials. Mumbai gets its water from the lakes and dams located in the city as well as the neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

According to the estimates, the city has water supply for around 109 days, with about two months of monsoon remaining.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, they are closely monitoring the situation, and no decision on water cuts has been taken for Mumbai considering the ongoing crisis due to Covid-19.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 4.08 lakh million litres of water or 28.55% as recorded on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.

The Bhatsa dam, which caters to 55% of the city’s total water requirement, stood at 32.17% of the total capacity compared to 48.60% at this time in 2019.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems – the Vaitarna system which supplies water to the western suburbs and the island city, and the Bhatsa system which supplies water to the eastern suburbs.

Ajay Rathod, chief engineer of BMC’s hydraulics department, said that the civic body is hopeful that rains will help inprove the water levels,

“There is no plan to impose water cuts for now. We have time till August. The level in the lakes supplying water to Mumbai is less because not much rainfall has been recorded in these catchment areas, though there was good rainfall in the city.”

Whenever there is shortage of water, BMC issues water cuts starting from 10%.

According to BMC officials, despite there being a lockdown imposed, and a large number of commercial establishments, schools, colleges, and offices were shut, the city’s water demand did not go down significantly.

“We have noticed that the consumption of water in the residential category has increased this year owing to people being home during the lockdown. So, in a way it has covered up to meet annual consumption every year by the city,” said a BMC official.

Of the total required rainfall for the year, 15% is expected in June, 35% in July and August, followed by 15% in September. The civic body manages to supply 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In