e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Only 47.1% visitors go to mall to shop, reveals study

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:02 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

More than half of the people visiting shopping malls in the city do so for reasons other than shopping, according to a recent study by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. Only 47.1% of the respondents visiting malls were there to shop, found the study published in the journal Transportation Research Part F: Traffic Psychology and Behaviour.

A fifth of mall-goers (21.5%) go there for leisure, the study showed. One out eight visitors (12.5%) go there to watch movies and one out of nine (9.2%) visit restaurants. The study also found that about 30% of mall-goers prefer taking their cars.

Researchers from the civil engineering department surveyed 650 visitors in five shopping malls across the city. They used a questionnaire to gather information about the visitors’ age, gender, occupation, income, car ownership and possession of a driving license.

The study then used two statistical models to understand how each of these factors influences the visitors’ decision to come to a shopping mall, said Gopal Patil, professor, department of civil engineering, and the main author of the study.

“It is important to understand how people make travel-related choices for shopping mall trips. This information can help transport planners and decision-makers to address the needs of travellers for these trips,” said Patil, who was assisted by two of his students in the survey.

top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News