e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Over 60 migrants gather at Vasai due to rumours of special train to Uttarakhand

Over 60 migrants gather at Vasai due to rumours of special train to Uttarakhand

mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 19:23 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Around 60 to 70 migrants have gathered at the Suncity grounds in Vasai (East) since Tuesday, due to rumours on social media that the Railways are starting a special train to Kathgodam, Ramnagar and other stations in Uttarakhand.

“We saw a huge group at Suncity grounds. They told us that a WhatsApp message was doing the rounds that a special train will start to take them to Uttarakhand. I alerted the state administration and Kiran Survase, Tehsildar, Vasai, reached the spot and convinced the group that no such train was arranged by the government,” said Jaiprakash Sabhapati, member, Uttarakhand Welfare Association.

As the migrants had no money to return to their areas, trustees of a nearby under-construction temple were requested to let them stay at the premises. “The Dashmesh Gurudwara in Vasai also agreed to provide meals and water to the migrants twice a day,” added Sabhapati.

Sabhapati said they are planning to complain to the state cyber cell to probe the source of the rumours.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In