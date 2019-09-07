Panvel civic body tables proposal to name official residences after forts in Raigad

mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:50 IST

In a bid to relive the era of warrior king Shivaji, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to name official residences after forts in Raigad.

Panvel civic chief, Ganesh Deshmukh, who is behind the initiative, said, “In an effort to relive history and especially the Shivaji era, we have decided to name the official residences after forts. To start with, the PCMC headquarters will be named Swarajya.”

“Shivaji advocated the concept of ‘Swarajya’ so we will first include this,” he said.

The proposal has been tabled to the standing committee. Paresh Thakur, leader of PCMC house, said, “We like the proposal and have kept it on hold for detailed research and study.”

Residents and civic officials welcomed the move.

The official residences of the civic chief and mayor have still not been constructed, but once built, they will be named after forts, an official said.

A PCMC official said, “The mayor’s bungalow will be named ‘Shivneri’ whereas the commissioner’s residence will be named ‘Rajgad’.”

Chetan Gavand, who leads campaigns to clean forts in Raigad, said, “Naming offices and official residence after forts is a positive move. This will generate interest among residents. I hope the preservation plan of the forts will follow soon.”

Ajinkya Surve, 39, Panvel resident and a history buff, said, “Naming buildings after forts will give the city and new identity, with a bit of history.”

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 01:12 IST