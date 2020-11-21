e-paper
Pedestrian killed as garbage dumper crashes into mini-bus in Navi Mumbai

The pedestrian, Gaurav Dhal, 42, a resident of Kamothe, was killed in the crash while he was crossing the road. He was working in a Vashi-based finance company

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 00:23 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
The crash occurred at around 4 pm opposite Arunachal Bhawan in Sector 30, Vashi.
The crash occurred at around 4 pm opposite Arunachal Bhawan in Sector 30, Vashi. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)
         

A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while four persons travelling in a mini-bus were injured after a garbage dumper crashed into the bus in Vashi on Friday afternoon.

The Vashi police are on the lookout for the dumper driver who fled the scene.

The pedestrian, Gaurav Dhal, 42, a resident of Kamothe, was killed in the crash while he was crossing the road. He was working in a Vashi-based finance company.

The crash occurred at around 4 pm opposite Arunachal Bhawan in Sector 30, Vashi. The mini-bus was transporting employees of a pharmaceutical company from Mahape. The bus driver had dropped one of the employees at Vashi railway station and was further going to drop five others at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at the time of the incident.

“The bus had crossed the junction near Kalyan Jewellers when a garbage dumper coming from the adjacent road at a high speed crashed into it from the rear,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector at Vashi police station.

Police said it was unclear if the dumper first hit the pedestrian or the bus. Impacts of collision was seen on the dumper’s front and the rear left portion of the bus.

“The dumper hit the bus towards the left rear side, causing it to topple to its side. We are still checking the CCTV footage to arrive at the conclusion as to how the crash took place,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

Police said Dhal was returning home after finishing work in Vashi. Four employees in the bus sustained minor injuries and all of them were taken to MGM Hospital in Vashi. Dhal was declared dead at the hospital.

The Vashi police were in the process of registering a case against the dumper driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence under sections of Indian Penal Code.

Police said that after crashing into the bus, the dumper driver left the vehicle and fled the spot. Police have contacted the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for help in tracing the driver.

