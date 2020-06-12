e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Petrol price rises to ₹80.98, diesel to ₹70.92

Petrol price rises to ₹80.98, diesel to ₹70.92

mumbai Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:35 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Fuel prices surged in the city on Thursday with petrol price increasing by 58 paise for each litre, bringing the price to ₹80.98 a litre from ₹80.40 a litre. Diesel price also increased to ₹70.92 for each litre from ₹70.35 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices saw a hike for the fifth consecutive day in metro cities across the country.

Transporters have protested the daily increase in fuel prices. “There has been a consistent increase in petrol and diesel prices in the country. About 70% of the retail price of fuel constitutes Central and state taxes, which is about 275% and 255% over the base price for petrol and diesel, respectively. Transporters cannot absorb the daily hike as the freight depends mostly on demand and supply forces. The road transport fraternity of India strongly protests the daily hikes that are making their operations unviable,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman and former president of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Delhi’s missing man again goes missing in Goa after testing Covid positive
Delhi’s missing man again goes missing in Goa after testing Covid positive
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In