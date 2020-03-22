PG medical admissions deferred

mumbai

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 00:53 IST

Days after postgraduate medical and dental aspirants requested authorities to postpone the admission process amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on Saturday decided to postpone the counselling process indefinitely. Counselling is one of the tiers in the selection process. In a circular, MCC clarified that while the online admission process — which includes student registration and form filling process — will continue till March 26, all remaining process that need students to step out of their homes has been postponed until further orders from the Centre. “In view of the on-going Covid-19 outbreak and in compliance with the advisory issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, it has been decided to reschedule the counselling process of PG medical admissions,” stated the circular. On Sunday, MCC call centres will not be operational, following orders for the Janata Curfew.

Email all queries: MU distance education wing to students

To avoid large gatherings of students on campus, the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) — the distance education wing of University of Mumbai (MU) — has asked students to not visit the campus until further notice. In a circular on Friday, officials said IDOL will solve all queries related to admissions, classes and notes through their website. “We are following government orders and we are sure students will also be happy with this change,” said Vinod Malale, public relations officer, IDOL.

RTE quota seats declared, but admission put off

After 5,000 students were allotted seats under the 25% RTE quota in Mumbai on Friday, admissions under the quota have been deferred until further notice due to Coronavirus outbreak. In all, 14,135 students from the city had applied for admissions under the lottery this year. More than one lakh students were selected from across the state in a lottery for admissions to Senior KG and Class 1. “The schedule for admissions and scrutiny of applications

will be announced later, depending on the situation in the state,” said an official from the state education department.