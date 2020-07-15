e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court rejects bail plea of Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan

PMC Bank fraud: PMLA court rejects bail plea of Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan

mumbai Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:22 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, who are arrested in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

The Wadhawans had claimed they were ready to repay the bank’s loans and had provided enough collateral security in the form of immovable properties while taking the loan. However, the prosecution objected to their contentions, stating that the value of the properties, which were submitted as security, was far less than shown. The court rejected the bail plea after considering arguments from both sides.

Meanwhile, lawyers of Rakesh Wadhawan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, had pleaded to the court to consider his health before issuing an order. They had also moved an application to transfer him to a private hospital from GT Hospital, a government facility, where he is currently admitted.

Police officials informed the court that Rakesh was first taken to JJ Hospital, but as it did not have a Covid-19 ward, he was transferred to GT Hospital.

His lawyer, Subodh Desai, on Tuesday argued that Rakesh has been suffering from several serious ailments, including gastrointestinal bleeding. The lawyer requested the court for a report from GT Hospital, clarifying if they have all the facilities to treat his illnesses. The court asked for a report from GT Hospital and has scheduled the next hearing for Wednesday.

Rakesh and Sarang were booked by the economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police after they defaulted on repayment of a loan taken from PMC Bank. The two allegedly conspired with senior bank officials to secure the loan without proper security. After the EOW case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), too, initiated a probe into money laundering allegations against the duo.

top news
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Full scale marriages and functions are ruining Odisha’s war on Covid-19
Full scale marriages and functions are ruining Odisha’s war on Covid-19
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In