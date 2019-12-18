Police action against Jamia students inhuman: Sena

mumbai

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:57 IST

Naresh Kamath

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), saying “pointing guns at students proves the situation has gone beyond control”.

The Sena through its editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, claimed the state headed by the Sena had more important issues to tackle than implementing CAA. “The police resorted to pointing guns and even firing on the Jamia University students who were opposing CAA. The police action was inhuman and illegal,” it said.

It also taunted the claims by the Narendra Modi government which has accused Pakistan of being behind the protests. “If you are saying that Pakistan is behind the trouble, it means you are admitting that the Modi government is helpless in front of Pakistan. How can a strong country like India be troubled by a weak neighbour like Pakistan? On the one side, you say you have brought Pakistan to its knees by undertaking surgical strike and whenever anything happens in India, you blame them. This is not convincing,” said the article.

The article also slammed the state BJP for disrupting the Assembly proceedings over the Savarkar issue. Instead of raking this up, the BJP should introspect why the country is burning on CAA issue. Our government is more concerned about other issues concerning the 11 crore citizens of Maharashtra,” said the article.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi to the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.