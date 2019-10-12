Police arrest 3 peddlers in Navi Mumbai, seize drugs worth ₹1.76L

mumbai

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:41 IST

A special squad of Navi Mumbai police zone I has seized heroin and methaqualone and arrested three people, including a Nigerian national.

Drugs worth ₹1.76 lakh have been recovered from them.

The arrests were made after a drug addict was detained.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Pankaj Dahane said, “The special squad during patrolling near Kopar Khairane railway station detained a drug addict Ganesh Suryavanshi. During interrogation, he said he had bought it from a man who gave it to him at Vashi.”

The police laid a trap and arrested Imran Khan, 30, a resident of Paradise building at Sector 26 in Vashi. The police seized 12gm of methaqualone from him.”

After interrogation, Khan led the police to a Nigerian national, who is a drug peddler.

“Based on the information provided by Khan, the special squad laid a trap. The Nigerian was led to the spot with the help of Khan,” said Dahane.

He added, “First, there was a scuffle. He threw his helmet on the road and fled on his bike.”

The police team chased him for around 2km and nabbed him. They found 35gm heroin on him.

The accused has been identified as Onehe Kingslay Chinnedu, 29, who lives near Alpha Lodge at Sector 11 of Juhugaon, Vashi.

Dahane said, “The heroin and methaqualone seized from the duo is worth ₹1.76 lakh. Both have been booked under NDPS Act. Suryavanshi too has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by Kopar Khairane police.”

“The two accused at Vashi have confessed that they sold drugs to school and college students in Vashi, Nerul, Sanpada and nearby areas,” he added.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:41 IST