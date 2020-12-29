Police on high alert to prevent buying, selling of drugs

mumbai

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:25 IST

With a haul of nearly 714kg of narcotics substance in 2019, the Mumbai police and anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch have beefed up vigilance to curb buying, selling and consumption of marijuana and mephedrone (MD) in the city, in the run-up to the New Year celebrations.

The ANC and Mumbai Police, in 2019, registered 511 cases and arrested 591 people in possession of various narcotic substances. Topping the list was marijuana (320 cases and 349 arrests, with a seizure of 676kg). A total of 94 cases related to MD (mephedrone) were registered, with the arrest of 114 people and a seizure of 9.812kg.

The police registered 17 cases related to hashish (21 arrests and seizure of 15kg), and 25 cases related to cocaine (37 arrests and 10kg seizure). Overall, 11,121 cases of drug consumption were registered and 11,455 people were arrested, with the total seizure valued at ₹62 crore.

Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC, said, “Ahead of the New Year’s Eve, our sleuths and intelligence units are working on inputs and are active in all parts of the city to bust the syndicate of peddlers.”

With the continuous crackdown ahead of the elections, gangs have changed their modus operandi. “They carry only a minimal amount, 5-10g, at a time. This way, even if they are caught, they can either bribe their way out or get a case of consumption – which is a slap on the wrist. They also get bail easily,” said the police officer.

“The peddlers usually blend in with the college crowd. They pick spots near hotels, pubs or any pan stall,” said a source.

“After getting a customer, they hand over the small packets and choose a location for the delivery. Many times, one motorist approaches the buyer and takes payment, after which another motorist delivers the stuff,” he added.