Police probe suspected IED found near Mumbai

In what is suspected to be an improvised explosive device, the police on Monday found a contraption of battery, wires, petrol, cement and a clock near a school in Kalamboli in Panvel.

At the time of going to press, the police were to confirm if it contained explosives.

Around 1pm, a watchman found the device on a handcart near a pavement close to the

school. The police, bomb squad, dog squad and fire department officials were rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned off for public.

“It was a thermocol container, with a red box inside it. The small box was locked with screws. On removing the screws, we found a cement pack inside. There were two pairs of wires coming out of it, which were connected to a clock, which was, in turn, connected to a 12-volt battery. We have dismantled the device. The CCTV footage showed the handcart was left there around 9pm on Sunday. The clock was not digital, but analog, which has a timer of maximum 12 hours. We need to confirm if it had explosives,” Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai police commissioner, said.

“We have experts, but we need specialised equipment to check the device. We have requested a CRPF team in Talegaon to come and check. We are taking it very seriously and exploring all angles. This is a planned action and we will get to the bottom of it,” said Kumar.

The incident comes close on the heels of the arrest of a 33-year-old man for allegedly scribbling ISIS graffiti on

the pillar of a bridge in Khopta, Uran earlier this month.

While the police initially believed that the man was mentally disturbed, they sought extension of his custody to interrogate him further.

