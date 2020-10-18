Powai police find 50% decomposed body in bushes near Mumbai’s Vihar lake

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:59 IST

Powai police on Saturday registered a case of murder against an unknown person for allegedly killing and trying to dispose of the body of a Bhandup resident. The deceased identified as Prashant Rane, was a driver by profession and lived with his family at Ramabai Nagar, Bhandup (west).

After a pedestrian informed police about a strong foul smell coming from bushes near Vihar lake, a police team reached the spot and started combing the area.

Vijay Dalvi, senior inspector from Powai police station, said, “On October 16, while checking we found a body which was almost 50% decomposed. It was difficult for us to identify the man. We sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar for post-mortem and learnt that the man was killed with a sharp-edged object.”

According to police, the initial report suggested that the killer stabbed the deceased on the left side of his chest and only one stab caused his death. Following this, the case was filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer said, “We had no clue about the identity of deceased, so we took photos of him as well as his clothes and circulated to all police stations. Later, we received information from Bhandup police station about a missing complaint registered on October 9 and the description of the clothes matched.”

“After that we contacted the family to come to Rajawadi Hospital for identification. The family confirmed that it was Rane. We are questioning people to ascertain who killed him and why,” said another officer.