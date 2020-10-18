e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Powai police find 50% decomposed body in bushes near Mumbai’s Vihar lake

Powai police find 50% decomposed body in bushes near Mumbai’s Vihar lake

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:59 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Powai police on Saturday registered a case of murder against an unknown person for allegedly killing and trying to dispose of the body of a Bhandup resident. The deceased identified as Prashant Rane, was a driver by profession and lived with his family at Ramabai Nagar, Bhandup (west).

After a pedestrian informed police about a strong foul smell coming from bushes near Vihar lake, a police team reached the spot and started combing the area.

Vijay Dalvi, senior inspector from Powai police station, said, “On October 16, while checking we found a body which was almost 50% decomposed. It was difficult for us to identify the man. We sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar for post-mortem and learnt that the man was killed with a sharp-edged object.”

According to police, the initial report suggested that the killer stabbed the deceased on the left side of his chest and only one stab caused his death. Following this, the case was filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer said, “We had no clue about the identity of deceased, so we took photos of him as well as his clothes and circulated to all police stations. Later, we received information from Bhandup police station about a missing complaint registered on October 9 and the description of the clothes matched.”

“After that we contacted the family to come to Rajawadi Hospital for identification. The family confirmed that it was Rane. We are questioning people to ascertain who killed him and why,” said another officer.

top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In