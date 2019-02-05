Producer Prerna Arora denies links with KriArj, social media accounts tell a different tale

After being accused of cheating other producers of crores of rupees, film producer Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment has disowned the fraudulent activities of the company and claimed she has nothing to do with the production house. However, Mumbai Police’s Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) has said that KriArj Entertainments’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts show Arora as one of the founders of the company. Links of these accounts were added as evidence in the chargesheet against her.

Arora’s legal representative was not available for comment.

However, an EOW officer familiar with the case said that the 1,176-paged charge sheet filed on Monday includes details of Twitter and Instagram posts in which Arora had posted advertisements of KriArj, publicly showing it as her venture.

According to the police, investigators have recorded statements of over two dozen witnesses in the case. Statements of two key witnesses have been recorded under sections 164 CrPC, sources said. Those familiar with the case claim a watertight case has been made against Arora. Investigation shows that most of the money involved in the crime has already been spent by Arora and recovery is unlikely in the case. However, police hope it will send a strong message to the film industry on how monetary dealings should be conducted.

