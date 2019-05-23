PWD puts up railings at Vashi to stop debris dumping around mangroves

The state public works department (PWD) has started erecting iron railings along the Sion-Panvel highway at Vashi to protect mangroves from damage caused by the widening of the road.

On April 14, HT had reported about the lack of precautionary measures taken to protect these mangrove trees as soil and debris were dumped on the mangrove area, affecting the greenery. Prakash Chaudhary, range forest officer of Navi Mumbai mangrove cell, said, “We had also written to the PWD complaining about violations made by their people in March. We are glad they are doing something about it now.”

A PWD official on Wednesday said the move to put up the railings was taken after the matter was brought to their notice.

“The work was started last week and will be finished by this weekend. We are covering an area of three kilometres, starting from the Vashi toll naka,” he said. “We have instructed our labourers to put the soil in such a way it doesn’t cross the railings.”

The official also said the railings would act as anti-crash barriers for motorists. “Last year, a vehicle fell into a 15-feet deep gorge along this stretch. So this will not only ensure the safety of mangroves but protect riders as well,” he said.

Activists and local residents in Vashi, however, are a bit sceptical about the PWD’s move.

BN Kumar, 64, an environmental activist and director of Nature Connect (an online forum), said, “Putting iron railings along the highway is fine. But we have observed that the fencing does not have a good height. Outsiders may still transport debris and throw those to the mangroves above the railings.”

The railing, according to a PWD official, is less than five feet in height.

Mahesh Salve, 42, another activist said, “The forest department had installed two CCTV cameras at one place on that stretch around six months ago. That place is now free of menace. They should think of installing more cameras at other places.”

The Bombay high court (HC) in 2010 said no non-forest activity can be permitted in areas where mangroves grow, even if they have not been yet declared as protected forests.

First Published: May 23, 2019 00:48 IST