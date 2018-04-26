Rail twist near Currey Road delays trains on Central Railway in Mumbai by 10 mins

The Central Railway’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound trains between Currey Road and CSMT stations were affected on Wednesday afternoon due to a twist in the railway tracks.

According to Railway officers, a twist is a bend in the tracks that occurs due to extreme switch in the temperature.

The twist occurred near Currey Road station at the CSMT end at 2pm and took half an hour to rectify. The CSMT-bound local train services resumed, but only with a restriction of 20kmph. Later, the railway officials rectified the track and started the train services without speed restriction.

During the disruption the slow local trains were diverted to the fast line corridor between Dadar and CSMT. “The services could resume only after implying speed restriction. A twist generally occurs due to switch in temperature or poor maintenance. The error was rectified immediately,” said a central railway official.

However, the central railways local trains on Wednesday operated with a delay of 10 minutes due to the bunching of the local trains on the CSMT-bound line.